Mary H. Lopatosky
Manville - Mary H. Lopatosky, 88, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital with her loving family by her side. She was born in Manville, NJ the daughter of the late Peter and Helen Chabra. Mrs. Lopatosky was a lifelong Manville resident. She had worked as a cashier in the Manville Theatre, at Mazur Market from 1948 to 1955 and Diehl Manufacturing of Finderne from 1950 to 1957. Mrs. Lopatosky had then worked for 17 years as a clerk/transcriber for the State Judiciary in the Family Case Management Division in Somerville, NJ. She was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother who loved spending time with her family. Mrs. Lopatosky was a member of the Manville Senior Citizens Organization, a life member of the V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary Post #2290 in Manville, NJ, a past chairwoman of the March of Dimes Mothers March, the Manville Seniors Recreation Walkers Club, a member of the Easter Seals of NJ and a member of the Parents in Action Group at Children's Specialized Hospital in Mountainside, NJ. She was also an active member of Christ the King Roman Catholic Church (Christ the Redeemer Parish) in Manville, NJ where she was also a past Eucharistic Minister. She was predeceased by her husband Frank Lopatosky in 1971 and by a daughter Helen in 2006. She is also predeceased by two brothers, John Chabra and Nicholas Chabra and by a sister Helen Macinko. She is survived by her son Frank Lopatosky and his wife Stephanie of North Plainfield, NJ, by two daughters Mary Lopatosky of Montgomery, NJ and Theresa Lopatosky and her partner Patricia Kerrigan of Mount Arlington, NJ. She is also survived by her three cherished grandchildren Kyle, Evan and Fred. The viewing will be on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM at the Ketusky Funeral Home, 1310 Brooks Blvd., Manville, NJ. The Funeral will be on Friday, January 31, 2020 8:00 AM from the Ketusky Funeral Home followed by a 9:00 AM Mass at Christ the King Roman Catholic Church in Manville, NJ. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Hillsborough, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to: Manville-Hillsborough Elks Lodge # 2119, Special Needs Children, 1500 Brooks Blvd., Hillsborough, NJ 08844 or to: Children's Specialized Hospital, 150 New Providence Rd. Mountainside, NJ 07092 or to: Easter Seals of NJ, 25 Kennedy Blvd. #600, East Brunswick, NJ 08816.
Published in Courier News from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020