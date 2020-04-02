|
Mary H. McGuire Coury
East Brunswick - Mary H. McGuire Coury, passed on March 18, 2020. She was 86.
Born to Tom and Jenna Mae McGuire, Mary was raised on the family farm in Weston's Mill (now East Brunswick). She was sister to Jeannie, Tommy and Patrick, all of whom predeceased her. She attended Sacred Heart Grammar School, St. Peter's High School, the University of Pennsylvania, and Rutgers University, where she earned her MBA.
Blessed with a good mind and a sound body, Mary was a scholar and an athlete from an early age, always performing at or near the top of her class while excelling at baseball, softball and "men's rules" basketball. Well into her late 20s, she played semi-professionally with the Gleason Girls and the Hub City Queens basketball teams.
Family fortunes forced a pause in her education in 1954 when, after a short stint with Stavid Engineering, she got a job as a research technician at Personal Products Company in Milltown, a division of Johnson & Johnson. It wasn't long before her creativity led to patents, which led to greater responsibility and a research management role by 1956. Her level of work in R&D earned her the "Philip B. Hofmann Award" for Outstanding Scientist and, later, the prestigious "Johnson Medal" for the commercial success of her invention of "STAYFREE", which revolutionized women's personal hygiene worldwide. Mary was a member of General R. W. Johnson's "Women's Committee", as that visionary sought to integrate women into the workplace and incorporate their point of view in business growth and development. Mary cherished her many meetings with "The General" and held him as a role model in business throughout her career. The consumer understanding demonstrated by the success of "STAYFREE" led to Mary's transfer from R&D to Marketing in the early '70s, a dramatic career move that caused many to call her a "Renaissance Woman." After many adventures and 37 years with Johnson & Johnson, Mary retired as Vice President of Marketing in 1990.
During her long career Mary received many awards including "Business Woman of the Year", but the titles she loved most were "daughter", "wife", and "friend." She was always quick to point to the encouragement and unfailing strong support she received from her Mom and from Frank Coury, who from 1957 to the day she died was the only man on earth. They married at last in 1990, and for the next 20 years enjoyed a richly blessed and gloriously happy life together. On Frank's October 20, 2010 death, a vital spark in Mary also died. A deeply committed Catholic, Mary used her faith to sustain her through the long years until she, too, was called Home. It was with great joy that she went to finally meet her Lord and to see her beloved Frank once again.
Mary is survived by "the daughter she never had", Denise Gonzalez; incredibly loyal and giving, Nancy Halupka; and the compassionate "General" Jenny Gao. She is also survived by several cousins and, through Frank, a niece and three nephews, as well as numerous friends.
Arrangements are by the Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. Entombment was private at St. Peter's Cemetery. A Christian Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at Sacred Heart Church in New Brunswick. Should you be so inclined, have a Mass said for Mary and Frank, or donate warm socks and gloves to a homeless shelter for men. And keep dancing!
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020