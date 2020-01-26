|
|
Mary J. Bongiovi,
Mary J. Bongiovi, 97, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, New Jersey.
Mrs. Bongiovi was born September 01, 1922 in North Brunswick, New Jersey the daughter of Anthony and Carolyn (Rivalazo) Grieco. She was a lifelong resident of North Brunswick.
Mary was a production line worker for Avery Label for over 17 years and at Johnson & Johnson Permacel Tape all of North Brunswick. During the Second World War, she helped assembled airplane wingtip parts for warplanes. Shorty, after the War she married her husband Frank and was blessed with their two sons, Barry and Bob. Mary was a longtime parishioner at Our lady of Peace Church in North Brunswick and more recently at St. Mary of Mt. Virgin Church in New Brunswick. She was a member of the Italian American Club Lady's Auxiliary of North Brunswick, a former member of the St, Ann's Society, and the Pioneers Senior Club. In her downtime, she was an avid reader and enjoyed bowling. She loved baking, cooking, gardening, ceramics and spending time with her family. Mary was known to be very independent and maintained her independents in recent weeks. She will always be remembered for the happy times she shared with her family, and will be missed by so many.
Mrs. Bongiovi was preceded in death by her husband in 2008, Frank Bongiovi, her brother, Sal Grieco and her sisters, Rose and Ann.
She is survived by her sons, Barry Bongiovi of Somerset and Bob Bongiovi of North Brunswick; her brothers, James and Frank Grieco of North Brunswick and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, from 4-7 P.M. at the Gleason Funeral Home 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset, NJ.
Funeral services will begin at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, January 29th at the Gleason Funeral Home. Burial will follow at St. Peter Cemetery in New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020