Services
Bridgewater Funeral Home Inc
707 E Main St
Bridgewater, NJ 08807
(732) 356-1116
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bridgewater Funeral Home Inc
707 E Main St
Bridgewater, NJ 08807
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bridgewater Funeral Home Inc
707 E Main St
Bridgewater, NJ 08807
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Bridgewater Funeral Home Inc
707 E Main St
Bridgewater, NJ 08807
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Bound Brook Cemetery
Mary J. Fidecaro Obituary
Mary J. Fidecaro

Bridgewater - Mary J. Fidecaro, 99, died peacefully on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Bridgeway Care Center in Bridgewater. Daughter of the late Francis and Virginia Schiavi, Mary was born in Brooklyn, NY and lived in Middlesex County and Bridgewater, NJ. Mary was a homemaker. She is predeceased by her husband, George Fidecaro in 1983. Mary leaves behind to cherish her memory, her beloved children, Gale Carling and husband, Leonard of S.C., George A. Fidecaro and wife, Nancy of South Plainfield, Donald F. Fidecaro and wife, Ana of Whitehouse Station; 6 grandchildren and 6 great- grandchildren. Visiting hours will be held from 2-4 and 7-9 PM on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807. Funeral services will be held 10 AM on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the funeral home followed by burial at Bound Brook Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Boys Club of America.
Published in Courier News from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
