Mary Jane Hope
Bel Air, MD - Mrs. Mary Jane (Maloney) Hope, 83, of Bel Air, MD passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 with her family at her side. Mary Jane was born August 8, 1935 in Perth Amboy, NJ, daughter of the late Edward and Anna (Lesko) Maloney and was a 1953 graduate of Perth Amboy High School. After graduation, Mary Jane moved to New York City and became a flight attendant for Eastern Airlines, allowing her the opportunity to travel the world in great fashion while encountering celebrities such as John Glenn and the Mercury-7 flight crew.
Mary Jane met her true love, Joseph F. Hope Jr., who she married in 1962, moving to Sayreville NJ and raising three children. In 1988, she moved to Beverly Hills, Florida to enjoy retirement and served as secretary of the Citrus County Multiple Sclerosis Support Group.
She moved to Bel Air, MD in 2010, where she enjoyed watching sports, classic movies and lounging on the patio with her favorite dog Jersey. Mary Jane was a communicant of Saint Margaret's Roman Catholic Church, Bel Air.
Mary Jane is predeceased by her beloved husband Joseph F. Hope Jr., and her two sisters, Lillian (Maloney) Homa and Margaret (Maloney) Miller. Surviving are two daughters, Coleen H. Dzik of Bel Air, MD and JoAnn H. Meyer of Havertown, PA, son Joseph F. Hope III of Walpole, MA, and six grandchildren, Megan, Kaitlyn, Lauren, Jon, Connor and Bryan.
Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.baileyfunerals.org. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home in Halethorpe, Maryland.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 3, 2019