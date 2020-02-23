|
Mary Jane Maciborski
Branchburg - Mary Jane Maciborski, 73 of Branchburg passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center in Somerset.
Born in Perth Amboy, Mary Jane resided in Woodbridge for 40 years before settling in Branchburg. She was employed as a Licensed Practical Nurse for 30 years at John F. Kennedy Medical Center in Edison before retiring and was a member of St. James R.C. Church in Woodbridge and later, Immaculate Conception R.C. Church in Branchburg.
Mary Jane was predeceased by eight siblings. Surviving are her husband of 29 years, William Maciborski along with two brothers, Robert and James Floersch as well as several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will begin at 10am on Friday, February 28, 2020 from GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge followed by a 10:30am mass of resurrection at St. James R.C. Church in Woodbridge. Entombment will follow at St. James Cemetery Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 4pm to 8pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mary Jane may be made to - Greater New Jersey Chapter, 23 Vreeland Rd #105, Florham Park, NJ 07932.
Published in Courier News & Home News Tribune from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020