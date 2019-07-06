|
|
Mary Jane Toolan
Milford NH - Mary Jane Toolan passed away peacefully in Milford, NH. on July 4, 2019. She was 90 years of age.
Mary Jane was born August 18, 1928 in Plainfield NJ, daughter of the late Donald and Katherine (Rinker) Vervoort. She graduated from Somerville High School in the Class of 1946 and completed course work at Somerset Community College.
Mary Jane married William E. Toolan in 1951 in Somerville NJ. They were married for 67 years before his death in 2018. Mary Jane worked at Johns-Manville from 1948-1953 as a stenographer.
Mary Jane and her family lived in Somerville and Plainfield NJ before building a house in 1968 in Flemington NJ where they resided for 50 years. Once her children had grown, she worked in medical and administrative assistant positions. In 2018 Mary Jane and Bill moved to Ledgewood Bay Assisted Living in Milford, NH.
Mary Jane was predeceased by her husband, Bill, in 2018 and her daughter, Suzanne Frohlich, RN, SA in 2009.
She is survived by her daughters, LeeAnn Toolan, DVM, CVA of New Boston, NH, and Nancy Lynn Toolan, MFA of Long Branch, NJ; three granddaughters, Melissa Lockhart, Melynda Frohlich and Megan Frohlich, her six great grandchildren, as well as by her sister, Ruth Ann Sisco of Mansfield, OH, and nephews Ronald Sisco of Boxborough, MA and Gary Sisco of Castana, IA.
Funeral services will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. in the Holcombe-Fisher Funeral Home, 147 Main Street, Flemington, NJ. Calling hours will be held Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment will be on Thursday at 10:00 am in St. Magdalen Cemetery, Flemington NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made either to the , 7 Ridgedale Avenue, Suite 103, Cedar Knolls NJ 07927 or to Boston Children's Hospital Foundation, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston MA 02215.
For further information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.holcombefisher.com.
Published in Courier News from July 6 to July 7, 2019