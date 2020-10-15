1/
Mary Jo Alvarez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Jo Alvarez

Old Bridge - Mary Jo Alvarez, 85, of Old Bridge, NJ, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020, at the Robert Wood Johnson University Medical Center in New Brunswick, NJ.Mary Jo was born on May 6, 1935, to John and Florence Higgins in Scranton, PA. Mary Jo worked as a Pediatric RN for Dr. Norman I. Borofsky in Old Bridge, NJ, for 15 years, before retiring in 1990. She lived in Pittsburgh, PA, and Rutherford, NJ, before moving to Old Bridge in 1966. Mary Jo served on the Board of Directors for the Sayrewoods South Little League, and was Past President for the Old Bridge Township PTA. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ronald Alvarez, in 2019; her sister, Elizabeth Higgins; and her son-in-law, Joseph Murphy. Mary Jo is survived by her two sons and their wives, Timothy & Mary, and Terrance & Michele ; her daughter, Kathleen Murphy; her sister, Florence Choma and her husband, Theodore; two granddaughters, Meghan Murphy, and Alexia Alvarez and her fiance, Austin Dusseau; four grandsons, Joseph and Michael Murphy, and Eric and Steven Adison. Visitation will be held Sunday, October 18, 2020, 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the Old Bridge Funeral Home, 2350 Rt. 516, Old Bridge, NJ. A Funeral Mass Of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 19, 2020, 10:30 AM at Saint Ambrose Church, 96 Throckmorton Lane, Old Bridge, NJ. Burial will follow in the Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Old Bridge Turnpike., East Brunswick, NJ. Online condolences can be given at www.oldbridgefh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Old Bridge Funeral Home
2350 Route 516
Old Bridge, NJ 08857
(732) 607-9500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Old Bridge Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved