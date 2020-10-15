Mary Jo Alvarez
Old Bridge - Mary Jo Alvarez, 85, of Old Bridge, NJ, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020, at the Robert Wood Johnson University Medical Center in New Brunswick, NJ.Mary Jo was born on May 6, 1935, to John and Florence Higgins in Scranton, PA. Mary Jo worked as a Pediatric RN for Dr. Norman I. Borofsky in Old Bridge, NJ, for 15 years, before retiring in 1990. She lived in Pittsburgh, PA, and Rutherford, NJ, before moving to Old Bridge in 1966. Mary Jo served on the Board of Directors for the Sayrewoods South Little League, and was Past President for the Old Bridge Township PTA. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ronald Alvarez, in 2019; her sister, Elizabeth Higgins; and her son-in-law, Joseph Murphy. Mary Jo is survived by her two sons and their wives, Timothy & Mary, and Terrance & Michele ; her daughter, Kathleen Murphy; her sister, Florence Choma and her husband, Theodore; two granddaughters, Meghan Murphy, and Alexia Alvarez and her fiance, Austin Dusseau; four grandsons, Joseph and Michael Murphy, and Eric and Steven Adison. Visitation will be held Sunday, October 18, 2020, 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the Old Bridge Funeral Home, 2350 Rt. 516, Old Bridge, NJ. A Funeral Mass Of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 19, 2020, 10:30 AM at Saint Ambrose Church, 96 Throckmorton Lane, Old Bridge, NJ. Burial will follow in the Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Old Bridge Turnpike., East Brunswick, NJ. Online condolences can be given at www.oldbridgefh.com
.