Mary Jo Flannery
Mary Jo Flannery

Edison - Mary Jo Flannery, 59, passed away on July 10, 2020 in Edison, NJ.

Mary Jo graduated from Edison High School class of 1979 where she excelled at several sports. She attended East Stroudsburg University and eventually coached high school age girls summer traveling softball.

Mary Jo was retired from New Brunswick Saw, Middlesex, NJ and was the American Legion post 435 Women's Auxiliary President. Her charitable works included The Special Olympics, Leukemia And Lymphoma Society, American Cancer Society and support of our U.S. troops overseas.

Mary Jo is pre-deceased by her parents Mary and Joseph Flannery and brother Sean Flannery. She is survived by her partner, Beth Nartowicz of Edison NJ, siblings Carolyn Murphy of SC, Joseph Flannery of Edison, Teresa Gagne of RI, Roberta Guarino of Columbus, NJ, their spouses, four nieces, three nephews, two great nieces, and eight great nephews.

Mary Jo was very caring and loved by all who knew her. She was quite the story teller and comedian. No one was a better, more thoughtful partner, sibling, aunt or friend. She will be greatly missed and never forgotten.

Services are private and for the immediate family at this time. A separate memorial will be held in the future for all who would like to celebrate Mary Jo.

Memorial contributions are appreciated for the Wounded Warriors at woundedwarrierproject.org

Arrangements are under the direction of the Boylan Funeral Home in Edison.




Published in Home News Tribune from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Boylan Funeral Home - Edison - Edison
10 Wooding Avenue
Edison, NJ 08817
(732) 572-0076
