Mary Katherine (Surace) Masterbone



Raritan - Mary Katherine (Surace) Masterbone, 91, died June 19, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 29, 1928 to her late parents Jennie Purcella and Cosmo Surace.



Mary was a devoted wife, mother, Nana, Nonnie, sister and sister in law and a wonderful friend to many. She was a loving Aunt to her many nieces and nephews. She was a kind, caring, loving and generous person who will be sadly missed by all she knew.



Mary is survived by her loving daughters, Barbra Masterbone (partner Peter DiParisi) New Providence NJ and Janet Belmonte (Michael) Raritan NJ, her cherished grandchildren Justin (Rita) Razzano, Jennifer (Tine) Harsel, Christopher (Nayeli) Belmonte, Erin (John) McEneaney, Jared Razzano, Matthew Belmonte (fiancé Chelsea Korley) and her great-grandchildren Christopher, Julia, Jack, Liam, Shane, James and Ava. She is also survived by her sister Josephine Surace, sister in law Anna Zappulla and brother in law Robert West and many nieces and nephews.



Mary was predeceased by her husband John Masterbone who died in 1998, sisters Natalie Kyle and Rose West and brother Russell Surace.



Mary worked at Hoechst Celanese, was a communicant of St Ann Church Raritan NJ, member of the Altar Rosary Society and the Raritan Senior Citizens, traveled with the Readington Seniors on many trips and enjoyed going to the casino, playing bingo and dinners with friends. Sunday dinners with family serving her delicious gravy (sauce) and chicken cutlets established her as a "great cook"



Viewing will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at the Bongiovi Funeral Home 416 Bell Avenue Raritan NJ (908-725-1887). Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday June 24, 2020 from 9:30am to 10:30am at the funeral home followed by a funeral liturgy at St Ann Church, Anderson Street Raritan NJ at 11:00am. Entombment to follow at St Bernard Cemetery Mausoleum.



"Forever in our Hearts"









