Mary Kinelski
Mary Kinelski, 72, passed away Saturday, October 31st at St. Peters University Hospital in New Brunswick.
Born in Raritan, Mary lived in the North Brunswick area for 47 years. She worked as a physical therapist after graduating from NYC in 1970, interning at Bellevue Hospital, and continued on to work for the Visiting Nurses Association for 49 years. Mary was a consummate professional who placed the care of her patients at the highest level.
Mary was a loving wife, mother, doting grandmother, and will be remembered for her amazing meals; she was an extraordinary cook and baker.
Mary was an active parishioner and volunteer at Our Lady of Peace Church.
She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Michael Kinelski, her beloved children Scott and Rebecca Kinelski, her daughter-in-law Jessica, and her dear grandchildren, Ethan and Zoe.
A visitation will take place on Wednesday, November 4 th from 8am-10am at Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, followed by a mass of Christian burial at Our Lady of Peace Church in North Brunswick. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Burial Park in South Brunswick.
Donations should be made to St. Jude Hospital in lieu of flowers.
For information, directions, or to leave online condolences to the family, please visit www.rezemfh.com