|
|
Mary Klemm, 96 passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Medical Center in Somerville, NJ. She was born in the Ukraine the daughter of the late Nicholas and Tessie Kwasnica. She was a resident of Manville, NJ for the past 37 years. Mrs. Klemm was a homemaker and loved spending time with her family. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother. Mrs. Klemm was predeceased by her husband George Klemm, Sr. in 1981 and by a sister Anna Schmit. She is survived by her son George Klemm, Jr. and his wife Carol Ann of Manville, NJ and by a daughter Patricia Miceli of Mount Laurel, NJ. She is also survived by four grandchildren Heather Kingsland and her husband Christopher, Kristen Vassallo and her husband Mario, Mike Miceli and his wife Donna and Christopher Miceli and his wife Josette and by six great-grandchildren Kyle, Emily and Elizabeth Kingsland and by Megan, Michael and Madison Miceli. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ketusky Funeral Home, 1310 Brooks Blvd., Manville, NJ. Services are private.
Published in Courier News from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019