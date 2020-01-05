|
Mary Kovacs
Carteret - Mary Kovacs (Jacobs), 102 of Carteret passed away Friday January 3rd at JFK Medical Center, Edison.
Born in Witherbee New York, Mary lived in Carteret for many years. Mary loved spending with her family and friends. She loved baking and cooking all her favorite Hungarian dishes. Another favorite pastime was shopping and going to the flea market at Englishtown with her and favorite sister-in-law Helen Kulick. She was active in the Carteret Seniors group and enjoyed going on many enjoyable trips. She touched the lives of many who knew and loved her and was always ready to give a helping hand to those is need. Mary was a devoted member of St. Elizabeth R.C. Church in Carteret.
Mary is predeceased by her parents George and Julia Jacobs, and her loving husband Stephen E. Kovacs in 1996. She is survived by her devoted children Sandra Muchi and her husband Louis, Barbara Kovacs, Steven E. Kovacs and his wife Theresa, Edward S. Kovacs and his wife Karen, her brother Joseph Jacobs, a sister Margaret Carpenter, cherished grandchildren Lori Jurasik and her husband Leon, Elizabeth Nikorak, Andrew Kovacs, Catherine Weeks, great grandchildren Leigha Glossip, Timothy and Micayla Jurasik, Luke, Drew and Jacob Nikorak, and Henry Weeks.
Funeral services will begin Thursday 9:30am from the CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME 625 Port Reading Ave., Port Reading followed by a 10am Mass at the Divine Mercy Parish at Holy Family R.C. Church Carteret followed by interment at St. Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia.
Visitation will be Wednesday 4pm ~ 8pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family asks to make donations to the Haven Hospice 65 James St., Edison, NJ 08818 or to the 139 Harristown Rd., Glen Rock, NJ 07452.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020