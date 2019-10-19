|
Mary Kurucza
Edison - Mary R. Kurucza (nee Rusen), 96 of Edison, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 at her residence with her family by her side.
Mary was born in Perth Amboy, later moved to Edison where she raised her family. She was employed by Chevron as a Administrative Assistant for over 40 years. She retired in 1986. Mary was a Parishioner of St. Johns Orthodox Church and was also a member of the "Baking Crew" for St. Johns making many Pierogies and other delicious baked goods. Above all, she loved spending time with her family and her friends.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Stephen Kurucza, cherished parents Charles & Helen (Nee: Levco) Rusen and her adored brother Charles Rusen
Mary is Survived by her devoted daughter Tanya Kurucza and her husband Michael Brakefield, adored Step-Granddaughter Crystal Rose Brakefield, loving sister in law of Carol Rusen, Cherished Aunt of Paul and his wife Maura Rusen, Michael and his wife Barbara Rusen and Thomas Rusen. Loving Great Aunt of Emily, Sarah, Michael, Tracey, TJ & John.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10 am on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy. Interment will follow at St. Johns Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 4 ~ 8 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in the memory of Mary can be made to ; .
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019