Mary L. Dragun(September 24, 2020) MARY L. DENNIS-DRAGUN, of Old Bridge New Jersey passed away Thursday morning in her home.Born in West Wyoming she was the daughter of the late George and Lorretta Perry Dennis. She was a graduate of West Wyoming High School, and Seton Hall. For many years she was employed with the New Jersey Bell in the Treasury Department. She also worked for many years and retired from Hallmark. She was a member of AARP and the Altar and Rosary Society of St. Thomas the Apostle Church of Old Bridge, NJ.Preceding her in death were her husband Peter, son Dennis, her brother George Dennis and sister Regina Dennis-Paisley.Mary absolutely treasured spending time with her family. She is survived by her son Michael Dragun and her daughter-in- law Mary P. Dragun of Stewartsville, NJ; daughter; Kathleen Killinger and her son-in-law John Killinger, of Old Bridge, NJ; grandchildren Dennis Dragun, Linda Dragun, Peter Dragun, Lauren Dragun and Michelle Dragun all from New Jersey. Several nieces and nephews including Great and Great Great Nieces and Nephews all from Pennsylvania.A Family Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 11am in St. Monica's Parish 363 West 8th Street, West Wyoming with the Rev. Peter Tomczak celebrant.Interment will be in the St. Cecilia's Cemetery, Exeter.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html For more information or to send condolences please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com