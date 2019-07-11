|
Mary L. Johnson
Highland Park - Mary L. Johnson, 81, departed this life June 29, 2019, at her residence. Born in Milan, GA, she was formerly a nurse at Edison Estates. She was a member of the West Edison Congregation of Jehovah Witnesses, Metuchen. Predeceased by her husband, Frank W. Johnson, Jr.; 4 children, Frank W., III, Timothy, Jamie and Kelly Johnson and 5 siblings, she will be forever cherished by: 3 children, Kenneth (Lisa) Bradley, Jeffrey and Steven (Wendy) Johnson; 12 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; parents, Thomas and Ivadell Bradley; 4 siblings, Laverne McRae, Alice L Archer (Marvin Sr.), Lourie D Bennett and Connie D. (John) Huewitt; 2 in-laws and a host of other beloved relatives. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 12, 2019, at 11 am at Anderson Funeral Service, 201 Sandford St., New Brunswick. Viewing begins at 10 am.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 11, 2019