Services
Anderson Funeral Service
201 Sanford St
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 545-7312
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Anderson Funeral Service
201 Sanford St
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Anderson Funeral Service
201 Sanford St
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
View Map
1937 - 2019
Highland Park - Mary L. Johnson, 81, departed this life June 29, 2019, at her residence. Born in Milan, GA, she was formerly a nurse at Edison Estates. She was a member of the West Edison Congregation of Jehovah Witnesses, Metuchen. Predeceased by her husband, Frank W. Johnson, Jr.; 4 children, Frank W., III, Timothy, Jamie and Kelly Johnson and 5 siblings, she will be forever cherished by: 3 children, Kenneth (Lisa) Bradley, Jeffrey and Steven (Wendy) Johnson; 12 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; parents, Thomas and Ivadell Bradley; 4 siblings, Laverne McRae, Alice L Archer (Marvin Sr.), Lourie D Bennett and Connie D. (John) Huewitt; 2 in-laws and a host of other beloved relatives. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 12, 2019, at 11 am at Anderson Funeral Service, 201 Sandford St., New Brunswick. Viewing begins at 10 am.
