Mary L. Maston
Monroe Twp - Mary L. Maston died peacefully on Monday, June 10, 2019, in her home in Monroe Township, New Jersey at the age of 88.
Mary was born on January 15, 1931 in Capeville, Virginia to Shellie and Martha Askew. She graduated from Greenport High School in Greenport, New York in 1951. Mary went on to get a degree in nursing from the Lincoln School of Nursing in the Bronx, New York. She graduated from nursing school in 1954 and joined the Air Force. She was stationed in California and obtained an honorable discharge in 1957. It was during this time that she met and married Charles Henderson. God blessed this union with two children, Charles and Deborah. Mary is remembered as a woman of strong character with strong moral values who encouraged her children's education in order to pursue their life goals. Mary pursued a career as a caregiver and became a Registered Nurse at St. Peter's Hospital in New Brunswick, New Jersey where she obtained Head Nurse status and worked for 13 years. A great advocate of education, Mary returned to school attending Seton Hall University from which she graduated with a Master's Degree in English. Mary next worked at Marlboro Psychiatric Hospital in Marlboro, New Jersey, where she was reunited with her High School sweetheart, Harold Maston. They were married in 1980 until his untimely death in 1999. Mary was also a faithful supporter of several charities throughout her lifetime.
Mary is preceded in death by her father, Shellie Askew; her mother, Martha Broxton; her stepfather, Robert Broxton of South River, New Jersey; and her husband, Harold Maston of Monroe Township, New Jersey. Mary is survived by her son, Charles Henderson of Willingboro, New Jersey; her daughter, Deborah A. Pitcher of Chaumont, New York; and her sister, Martha Bennett of Lynbrook, New York. Mary also leaves behind four grandchildren; one daughter-in-law; three great-grandchildren; two nieces and a host of cousins.
Mary's "Going Home Service" will begin on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the A.S. Cole Son & Co. Funeral Home, 22 North Main Street, Cranbury, NJ.
Entombment will follow at Woodbridge Memorial Gardens in Woodbridge, NJ.
All are welcome to attend and celebrate Mary's life. The family would like to thank you for your heartfelt condolences.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 15, 2019