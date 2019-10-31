|
|
Mary Laurina
Woodbridge - Mary Laurina, 83 of Woodbridge passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Roosevelt Care center in Edison.
Born in Pennsylvania, Mary was a resident of Woodbridge for 50 years and was a member of the Woodbridge Seniors and Woodbridge AARP group as well as a communicant of St. James R.C. Church. She was a loving and wife, mother and grandmother whose memory will be cherished.
Mary was predeceased by her daughter, Adele Laurina as well as her grandson, Joseph Laurina. Surviving are her husband of 61 years, Frank Laurina; two sons, Frank Laurina, Jr. and his wife Cynthia, Joseph Laurina and his wife Barbara; granddaughter, Caitlin along with two siblings, Warren and Patrick Maloney.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 10am to 12pm at GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge with a Catholic prayer service beginning at 12pm. Interment will follow at Alpine Cemetery in Perth Amboy.
To send online condolences, please visit www.gerityfh.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019