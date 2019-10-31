Services
Gerity & Chubenko Funeral Home
411 Amboy Ave
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
(732) 634-2818
Viewing
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Gerity & Chubenko Funeral Home
411 Amboy Ave
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Gerity & Chubenko Funeral Home
411 Amboy Ave
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Laurina
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Laurina

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Laurina Obituary
Mary Laurina

Woodbridge - Mary Laurina, 83 of Woodbridge passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Roosevelt Care center in Edison.

Born in Pennsylvania, Mary was a resident of Woodbridge for 50 years and was a member of the Woodbridge Seniors and Woodbridge AARP group as well as a communicant of St. James R.C. Church. She was a loving and wife, mother and grandmother whose memory will be cherished.

Mary was predeceased by her daughter, Adele Laurina as well as her grandson, Joseph Laurina. Surviving are her husband of 61 years, Frank Laurina; two sons, Frank Laurina, Jr. and his wife Cynthia, Joseph Laurina and his wife Barbara; granddaughter, Caitlin along with two siblings, Warren and Patrick Maloney.

A viewing will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 10am to 12pm at GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge with a Catholic prayer service beginning at 12pm. Interment will follow at Alpine Cemetery in Perth Amboy.

To send online condolences, please visit www.gerityfh.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -