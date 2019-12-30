|
Mary Lou (Aragona) Cornet
Mary Lou (Aragona) Cornet, 79, formerly of Closter, New Jersey, passed away on Sunday, December 29th, 2019 at her home in Middlesex. Born in New York, she is the daughter of the late Marion and Stanley Aragona.
Mary Lou graduated from Dwight School for Girls in 1957, and received an Associates Degree from Green Mountain College in 1959. Mary Lou was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother whose family always came first. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Jacques Cornet, 3 children, Jacques Cornet Jr and wife Jill of New York City, Peter Cornet and wife Sue of Bridgewater, and Anne Cornet and wife Rose Labriola of North Carolina, Grandchildren, Nicole, Olivia, Julie, Katie, Abby, Sarah and Sophie and her sister Joan Duncan and husband Jock of Florida.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, January 2nd 2020 from 4-8PM at the Sheenan Funeral Home, 233 Dunellen Ave, Dunellen. A mass of Christian burial will take place on Friday, January 3rd at 10AM at Blessed Sacrament Church in Martinsville. Burial to follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Tenafly, NJ. For more info please visit www.sheenanfh.com
Published in Courier News from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019