Gerity & Chubenko Funeral Home
411 Amboy Ave
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
(732) 634-2818
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gerity & Chubenko Funeral Home
411 Amboy Ave
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:30 AM
Gerity & Chubenko Funeral Home
411 Amboy Ave
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Andrew R.C. Church
Avenel, NJ
Avenel - Mary Lou Matassino, 69 of Avenel passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at her home.

Born in Elizabeth, Mary Lou resided in Port Reading prior to settling in Avenel 44 years ago. She was employed as a library supervisor at the Woodbridge Public Library and was a parishioner of St. Andrew R.C. Church in Avenel. Mary Lou was an avid reader and adored her dogs and was a loving wife and mother who will be deeply missed.

Mary Lou was predeceased by her parents, John and Margaret Lazar as well as her brother, Patrick Lazar. Surviving are her husband of 44 years, Daniel Matassino along with her children, Dana Matassino and Chris Matassino and his wife Angela.

Funeral services will begin at 9:30am on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge followed by a 10am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Andrew R.C. Church in Avenel. Cremation will be private.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mary Lou may be made to Haven Hospice, 65 James Street, Edison, NJ 08818.

To send online condolences, please visit www.gerityfh.com
Published in Home News Tribune on July 17, 2019
