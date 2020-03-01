|
|
Mary Lou nee Craft Waldron
Edison - Mary Lou nee Craft Waldron, 91 years of Edison, NJ passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 at JFK Hospital, Edison, NJ. She was born in Irvington and raised in Vailsburg moving to Edison in 1951.
She was predeceased by her husband of 58 years William Waldron.
She is survived by her 6 children, a bother, a sister, 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. See BoylanFH.com website.
Family and friends are invited to gather on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 5-8pm at the Boylan Funeral Home 10 Wooding Ave., Edison. Funeral Mass 11am Wed. St Matthew's RCC, Edison. Internment to follow Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations in her memory would be appreciated to Pediatric Hydrocephalus at phfdonate.com or the .
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020