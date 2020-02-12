|
Mary M. Balzano
Bridgewater Twp. - Mary M. Balzano, 93, Bridgewater Twp. NJ, died Monday, died February 10, 2020, at Bridgeway Rehabilitation Center. Her husband was the late Dominick Balzano.
Born in Avoca, she was the daughter of the late William and Teresa Crofton.
Surviving are: a son, James Balzano and wife, Maggie, Hillsborough NJ; two grandchildren, Marissa Vella and husband, Michael; Kristen Jones and husband, Graham; two great grandchildren, Wyatt Vella and Logan Vella.
The funeral will be Friday from Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home from 9:15 until 10:30 a.m. Online condolences may be sent to the funeral home website.
Published in Courier News from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020