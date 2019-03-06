Services
Flynn and Son Funeral Home
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
(732) 826-0358
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Flynn and Son Funeral Home
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Flynn and Son Funeral Home
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
Service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Episcopal Church Trinity Lane
Woodbridge, NJ
Resources
Mary M. Baumann

Edison - Mary M. Baumann 99, of Edison, entered into eternal rest, February 27, 2019 at the NJ Veterans Home in Edison. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and was formerly of Perth Amboy, Fords, and Ocala, FL moving back to NJ in 1993.

She was a member of the St. Ann's unit at the Trinity Episcopal church in Woodbridge and volunteered with many organizations.

Mary was predeceased by her husband Philip F. Baumann in 1988, and her brother George David. She is survived by her sons Philip F. Jr. of Fords, and Glenn C. and his wife Christine of Shippensburg, PA, her grandchildren Stefani, Glenn Jr., Brett, Mark, Timothy, and great grandchildren Amber, Shayne, Kyle, Grace, Gregory, Kristin, Keara, and Kathryn.

Visitation will be on Friday March 8, 2019 at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home 23 Ford Ave, Fords, from 4 pm to 7 pm. Funeral services will be on March 9, 2019 at 10:30 am at the Funeral Home followed by an 11 am service at Trinity Episcopal Church Trinity Lane, Woodbridge. Interment will be on March 16, 2019 in Ocala, FL. In lieu of flowers contributions are requested to Fisher House Foundation Inc. 12300 Twin Brook Pky. #410, Rockville, MD 20852.

www.flynnfuneral.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 6, 2019
