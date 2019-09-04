|
|
Mary M. Musolino
Somerville - Mary M. Musolino, 88, died on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at RWJUH-Somerset. Daughter of the late Walter and Theresa Uryc, Mary was born in Eckley, PA. Mary was a homemaker and lived most of her life in Somerville. She was a communicant of St. Mary of Czestochowa Church in Bound Brook. Mary is survived by her husband of 67 years, Pasquale "Patsy" Musolino; children, Karen Mosher of Somerville, Thomas Musolino and wife, Gloria of South Plainfield, Steven Musolino and wife, Dee of Alpharetta, GA; grandchildren, Jessica, Brittany, Ashley, Anthony and Joseph. Visiting hours will be held from 6-9 PM on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807. Prayers will be said 9 AM on Friday, September 6, 2019 at the funeral home followed by a 10 AM Mass at St. Mary of Czestochowa Church in Bound Brook. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Piscataway.
Published in Courier News on Sept. 4, 2019