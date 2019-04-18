|
Mary M. Sommers
Bound Brook - Mary M. Sommers, 72, died on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Born in Plainfield, she was the daughter of the late Steve and Celia Margaronis. Mary lived in North Plainfield for many years before moving to Bound Brook 8 years ago. Mary was a teacher for the North Plainfield School District retiring in 2008. She is survived by her beloved children, Michael P. Sommers and wife, Gina of Hillsborough, Heather A. Farmer and husband, Gerald of Winter Garden, FL; grandchildren, Joshua, Eric, Sarah, Amanda, Benjamin, Jake, Brooke; and sister, Patricia Kottakis of Buffalo, NY. A memorial service will be held on 7 PM on Monday, April 22, 2019 at the Stonecrest Community Church, 11 Technology Drive North, Warren, NJ 07059. Arrangements are by Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Project Adoption by going online to http://www.stonecrestchurch.com/pages/page.asp?page_id=434425
Published in Courier News on Apr. 18, 2019