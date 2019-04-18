Services
Bridgewater Funeral Home Inc
707 E Main St
Bridgewater, NJ 08807
(732) 356-1116
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Stonecrest Community Church
11 Technology Drive North
Warren, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Sommers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary M. Sommers

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary M. Sommers Obituary
Mary M. Sommers

Bound Brook - Mary M. Sommers, 72, died on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Born in Plainfield, she was the daughter of the late Steve and Celia Margaronis. Mary lived in North Plainfield for many years before moving to Bound Brook 8 years ago. Mary was a teacher for the North Plainfield School District retiring in 2008. She is survived by her beloved children, Michael P. Sommers and wife, Gina of Hillsborough, Heather A. Farmer and husband, Gerald of Winter Garden, FL; grandchildren, Joshua, Eric, Sarah, Amanda, Benjamin, Jake, Brooke; and sister, Patricia Kottakis of Buffalo, NY. A memorial service will be held on 7 PM on Monday, April 22, 2019 at the Stonecrest Community Church, 11 Technology Drive North, Warren, NJ 07059. Arrangements are by Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Project Adoption by going online to http://www.stonecrestchurch.com/pages/page.asp?page_id=434425
Published in Courier News on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now