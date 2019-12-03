|
Mary MacFadyen
Old Bridge - Mary MacFadyen, age 92 of the Madison Park section of Old Bridge, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 2, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving and devoted family. Born in Summit she had resided in Kearny before moving to Old Bridge in 1956. Mary was a graduate of Saint Joseph School of Nursing in Paterson and had served as registered nurse until her retirement 22 years ago. She had worked as a supervisor at Oak Tree Nursing Home and then for Dr Boyd in Woodbridge.
She is predeceased by her husband Arthur L. MacFadyen in 2008.
Surviving are her children Mary Frances MacFadyen, Eileen Quinto, Jean & Donald Kibbler, Arthur T. MacFadyen and Margaret "Maggie" & Mark Doty, her grandchildren Catherine, Alexandra, James, Donnelly Kennedy and Nolan, her brother Andrew Donnelly and fiancée Doreen Cali, sister in law Emma Donnelly and care giver John Doren.
Calling hours at the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home 15 Cherry Lane Parlin, will be held Thursday from 5pm to 8pm with a 7pm prayer service at the funeral home followed by private cremation. Completed arrangements, letters of condolence, and directions may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019