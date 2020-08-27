Mary Margaret Baran



South Amboy, NJ - Mary Margaret Baran, 93, a lifelong resident of South Amboy, NJ entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at her home.



Mary was born in South Amboy and graduated from St. Mary's High School. She then enlisted in the United States Cadet Nurse Corps and later graduated from Saint Peter's School of Nursing becoming a Registered Nurse. She started at Saint Peter's Hospital in 1948 and worked there for 44 years retiring in 1992. While there, she served in various capacities including Head Nurse of the Operating Room and Patient Coordinator. During her tenure, she initiated numerous innovations in operating techniques and procedures, which were incorporated into standard procedures.



Mary was an avid reader, dancer, bowler and swimmer. She had beach club memberships in Sea Bright, NJ for most of her adult life and would go daily during the summer months. She was a communicant of St. Mary's Church of South Amboy and was a regular attendee. Mary was extremely philanthropic, giving generously to her church, her family and many charitable institutions throughout her life.



Mary was predeceased by her parents Joseph and Mary Baran and sister Eleanor.



She is survived by her brothers, Joseph and Robert Baran, and her sisters Francis Piechocinski and Clara Hansel.



Friends are invited to the Kurzawa Funeral Home, 338 Main Street, South Amboy, NJ 08879, to pay their respects on Monday, August 31st from 8:30 am to 9:30 am. Due to current circumstances and guidelines there will be limited occupancy during the viewing time and masks are required as well as social distancing. A 10 am Mass of Christian burial will follow at St. Mary's Church, South Amboy. Mary will be laid to rest at Sacred Heart Cemetery in the Parlin section of Sayreville. Donations can be made in memory of Mary M. Baran to St. Mary's Church or The American Red Cross.









