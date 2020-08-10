Mary Margaret Fischer
Avenel, NJ - Mary Margaret Fischer passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at her home in the Avenel section of Woodbridge Township with her daughter at her side. She was 95 years old.
Born in New York City, she has resided in Avenel since 1954.
Mrs. Fischer (Aunt B) was employed as a dispatcher with the Woodbridge Township Police Department for many years; and had previously worked at Woodbridge Developmental Center and Puritan Dairy Company.
She was a communicant of Saint Andrew Catholic Church in Avenel; and belonged to Golden Circle, Avenel Seniors and the Ladies Auxiliary of Avenel VFW Memorial Post 7164. Mrs. Fischer was very active in her community and received numerous commendations, citations and awards.
Mary was predeceased by her husband, Albert W. Fischer, Sr., in 1982; sons, Michael A. Fischer in 2010, Albert W. Fischer, Jr. in 2016 and William H. Fischer in 2018; parents, Mary and Michael McNamara; and sister, Cathren Osnato.
Surviving is her daughter, Mary E. Fischer, of West Carteret.
Funeral services were private under the direction of Costello-Koyen Funeral Home (costello-koyen.com
), Avenel.
In lieu of flowers contributions to the Wounded Warrior Project
(woundedwarriorproject.org
) in Mrs. Fischer's memory would be greatly appreciated.