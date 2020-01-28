Services
Piscataway Funeral Home
18 Stelton Road
Piscataway, NJ 08854
(732) 968-2828
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary George
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Margaret George

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Margaret George Obituary
Mary Margaret George

Piscataway - Mary Margaret George, 78, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in the Haven Hospice at JFK Medical Center in Edison with her daughter Margaret near her side.

Mary was born and raised in Elizabeth to Samuel J. Griffith and Margaret Cunningham. After high school she worked for Sherman Sales in Kenilworth as a young adult where she met her beloved husband James at 19 and settled to Piscataway in 1971.

She became a mother of six, served her family as a loving homemaker and Mary cherished the quality time spent with her family. In addition, Mrs. George also enjoyed gardening, swimming in her pool in her backyard and shopping with her daughters.

Mary has joined her husband James in eternal rest (2019) and is survived by her daughters, Victoria George of Piscataway and Margaret Badilla and husband Anthony of Toms River; sons, James George and wife Dawn of Middlesex, Matthew George and wife Tracey of South Carolina, Michael George and wife Claudia of Monmouth Junction and Christopher George and wife Denise of Piscataway; sister, Elaine Oaks of Linden and her 16 grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, beginning at 12pm followed by a 2:30pm funeral service in the Piscataway Funeral Home, 18 Stelton Road, Piscataway, NJ 08854.

Cremation will take place privately.

For additional information please visit www.piscatawayfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -