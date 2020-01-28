|
Mary Margaret George
Piscataway - Mary Margaret George, 78, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in the Haven Hospice at JFK Medical Center in Edison with her daughter Margaret near her side.
Mary was born and raised in Elizabeth to Samuel J. Griffith and Margaret Cunningham. After high school she worked for Sherman Sales in Kenilworth as a young adult where she met her beloved husband James at 19 and settled to Piscataway in 1971.
She became a mother of six, served her family as a loving homemaker and Mary cherished the quality time spent with her family. In addition, Mrs. George also enjoyed gardening, swimming in her pool in her backyard and shopping with her daughters.
Mary has joined her husband James in eternal rest (2019) and is survived by her daughters, Victoria George of Piscataway and Margaret Badilla and husband Anthony of Toms River; sons, James George and wife Dawn of Middlesex, Matthew George and wife Tracey of South Carolina, Michael George and wife Claudia of Monmouth Junction and Christopher George and wife Denise of Piscataway; sister, Elaine Oaks of Linden and her 16 grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, beginning at 12pm followed by a 2:30pm funeral service in the Piscataway Funeral Home, 18 Stelton Road, Piscataway, NJ 08854.
Cremation will take place privately.
For additional information please visit www.piscatawayfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020