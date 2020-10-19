Mary Margiatto
Port Reading - Mary Margiatto, 86 of Port Reading passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at John F. Kennedy Medical Center in Edison.
Born in Carteret, Mary was a resident of Port Reading for 71 years and was employed as a secretary within the sewer department for the Township of Woodbridge. Mary was a parishioner of St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church in Port Reading and enjoyed singing, dancing, sewing and cooking for her family. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who was adored as the matriarch of the family.
Mary was predeceased by her husband, Patsy "Slim" Margiotto; two daughters, Carmella Marrone and Patricia Ercolino; granddaughter, Tonia Leigh Marrone along with sons in law, Rich Ward, Tony Stuppiello and James W. Lyczkowski. Surviving are her daughters, Marie Ward and her companion Charles Loihle, Theresa Stuppiello and her companion Bryan Wendelken, Rose Lyczkowski; her son, Pat Margiotto and his companion Cheryl Sawicki; 11 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren; her sister, Irene Monek and her husband Geza as well as her brother, Ernest Stropkai and her son in law, Jeffrey Ercolino.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 9:30am to 11:30am at GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge with a Catholic prayer service beginning at 11:30am. Interment will follow at St. James Cemetery in Woodbridge.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mary may be made to Port Reading First Aid Squad, 916 West Avenue, Port Reading, NJ 07064.
To send online condolences, please visit www.gerityfh.com