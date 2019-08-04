|
Mary Meyer Boska
Alexandria, VA - Mary Meyer Boska, age 93, died July 10, 2019 at home in Alexandria, VA. Born February 1, 1926 in Perth Amboy, NJ, the third of seven daughters born to the late Paul and Mary (Stumpf) Mayer. Mary was a proud Perth Amboy High School Panther (class of '43) and went on to receive her RN from St. Peter's School of Nursing in New Brunswick, NJ as a member of the Cadet Nurse Corps. She graduated from St. Louis University (BS Nursing Ed) and returned to St. Peter's Hospital as a Floor Nurse, OR Supervisor and Clinical Instructor. She met her husband, Joe, while he was a patient on her floor. They lived in Franklin Township with their ten children. In 1969 Mary, Joe and family moved to Virginia. The family were members of St. Peter's Catholic Church, and subsequently St. Matthias in Franklin, and St. Louis in Alexandria, VA. Mary is survived by two sisters, Theresa (Ray) Labas - Woodbridge, VA, and Sister Rita Meyer, FDC - Staten Island, NY, as well as her children, Maryann - Alexandria, VA, John (Cindy) - Easley, SC, Joseph (Michelle) - Prescott, AZ, Joan (Alvin) Smith - San Angelo, TX, Robert (Mariana) - Forest, VA, Bernardine (Ralph) Sepulveda - Clifton, VA, Peter - Dumfries, VA, Kathleen (David) Baca - Mt. Airy, MD, Karen (Irwin) Oliver - Springfield, VA, and Christina (Balmore) Vanegas - Alexandria, VA. Mary has many nieces and nephews, 20 grandchildren and three great granddaughters. Predeceased by her husband, sisters Margaret Meyer, Helen (Stephen) Bottyansky, Ann (Samuel) Hucko, and Elizabeth (Richard) Maniscalco, all of NJ, and her husband's sisters, Josephine (Chester) Wojciechowicz, Ann (H. Edward) Ingebrand, Jennie (Arnold) Jensen, and Frances (Thurmond) Meetze. A funeral mass was held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with interment in Mt. Comfort Cemetery, Alexandria, on July 18, 2019.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019