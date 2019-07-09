Services
Sheenan Funeral Home
233 Dunellen Ave.
Dunellen, NJ 08812
732-968-4227
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sheenan Funeral Home
233 Dunellen Ave.
Dunellen, NJ 08812
Mary N. Orazi


1923 - 2019
Mary N. Orazi Obituary
Mary N. Orazi

Somerset - Mary N. Orazi nee Spagnolo, 96, of Somerset, passed away on Sunday, July 7th, 2019 in Somerset NJ. Born in Newark, she is the daughter to the late Annie and Biagio Spagnolo. For 23 years Mary and her husband Peter lived in Greenbrook, NJ.

Mary attended Rutgers University and was a homemaker. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is predeceased by her loving husband Peter, a World War II veteran. Mary is survived by her 2 daughters, Margaret and husband Adolphe and Dianne Trenery, and 2 sons, Peter J. Jr, and Paul Orazi and 2 Grandchildren, Eric and Nicole.

There will be a visitation on Thursday; July 11th from 11-12PM at the Sheenan Funeral Home, 233 Dunellen Ave., Dunellen. Entombment to follow at St Gertrude's Cemetery, Colonia. For more info please visit www.sheenanfh.com
Published in Courier News on July 9, 2019
