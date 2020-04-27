|
Mary Nocera
Mary Nocera, 95, passed away Wednesday (April 22, 2020) at Tarrytown Hall Care Center in Tarrytown. Born and raised in Plainfield, NJ, she resided in the Ossining, NY area since 1957.
Mary graduated from Plainfield High School in 1942. She received her BA in English, Sociology and Education from Houghton College in 1945. She did graduate studies at University of Havana, Cuba; University of Mexico in Mexico City; and University of Puerto Rico in San Juan. She graduated from the State University of Iowa in Iowa City in 1955 with a Master of Arts in Spanish Literature.
She taught at Wheaton College in Wheaton, ILL; The Kings College in Briarcliff Manor, NY, where she served as Associate Professor of Spanish and head of the Spanish Department; Nyack College where she served as Adjunct Associate Professor of Spanish and Briarcliff High School; where she taught Spanish. She retired from teaching in 1986. She was an avid traveler who visited most of the countries in the world.
Surviving are her sisters, Rosine Nocera and Grace Nocera Boeringer. She was predeceased by her parents, John and Grace La Placa Nocera, and her sisters, Pauline Puleo and Josephine Gagliardo and her brother Charles.
Private graveside services will be held at Hillside Cemetery in Plainfield on Saturday, April 25th. A memorial service will be held at a later date for family and friends. Donations may be made in her memory to the (https://www.alz.org/).
Published in Courier News from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020