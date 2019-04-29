|
|
Mary Ondrejack
Carteret - Mary Ondrejack 96, of Carteret, died on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at home. She was born in Carteret and was a life-long resident. She was a parishioner of Sacred Heart of Jesus R.C. Church. Mary was a retired Registered Nurse who worked for F.M.C. Corporation in Carteret.
She is predeceased by her husband, Stephen Ondrejack. Mary is survived by her two sons, Stephen Ondrejack and his wife, Cathy and Richard Ondrejack and his wife, Maria; her 9 grandchildren, Stephen, Matthew, Zachary, Amy, Caitlin, Megan Roccosalvo and her husband, Joseph, Kristin, Lauren and Erik; and her two great grandchildren, Joseph Roccosalvo III and Patrick Roccosalvo.
The Funeral will be on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 9 AM at Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Avenue in Carteret. Mass will be at 9:30 AM at Divine Mercy Parish- Holy Family RC Church in Carteret, followed by Entombment at St. Gertrude Cemetery Mausoleum in Colonia. Visiting hours are on Monday, from 7 to 9 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 29, 2019