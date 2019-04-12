Services
St Joseph Church
7 Locust St
Carteret, NJ 07008
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph RC Church
Carteret, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Dulin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary P. Dulin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary P. Dulin Obituary
Mary P. Dulin

Carteret - Mary P. Dulin 82, of Carteret, passed away on April 9, 2019 at RWJ University Hospital in Rahway. She was born in Washington, D.C. and lived in Carteret for 50 years. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph RC Church in Carteret. Mary was a retired Registered Nurse from Westfield Center.

She is predeceased by her parents, James and Eunice Sheahan; and her sister, Mary Ellen Perry. Mary is survived by her husband of 62 years, Harry J. Dulin; her daughter, Carol Gabel; her three sons, Steven Dulin, Michael Dulin and his wife, Barbara and Dennis Dulin and his wife, Stacey; and her nine grandchildren.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Joseph RC Church in Carteret. Entombment will follow at Clover Leaf Memorial Park in Woodbridge. In lieu of flowers, donations to in her memory would be appreciated.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.