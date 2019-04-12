|
Mary P. Dulin
Carteret - Mary P. Dulin 82, of Carteret, passed away on April 9, 2019 at RWJ University Hospital in Rahway. She was born in Washington, D.C. and lived in Carteret for 50 years. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph RC Church in Carteret. Mary was a retired Registered Nurse from Westfield Center.
She is predeceased by her parents, James and Eunice Sheahan; and her sister, Mary Ellen Perry. Mary is survived by her husband of 62 years, Harry J. Dulin; her daughter, Carol Gabel; her three sons, Steven Dulin, Michael Dulin and his wife, Barbara and Dennis Dulin and his wife, Stacey; and her nine grandchildren.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Joseph RC Church in Carteret. Entombment will follow at Clover Leaf Memorial Park in Woodbridge. In lieu of flowers, donations to in her memory would be appreciated.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 12, 2019