Mary Palmina Troiani Nisonoff
New Brunswick - Mary P. Nisonoff (Troiani) formerly of Jamesburg, NJ, on September 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Albert Nisonoff. Loving mother of Elaine Nisonoff of Jackson, NJ, and Faye Nisonoff Ruopp and her husband Charlie of Chestnut Hill. Devoted grandmother of Dr. Marcus Ruopp and his wife Dr. Nicki Ruopp of Newton. Loving Great Grandmother of Allie and Jude Ruopp. Private funeral services at Beth Israel Cemetery, Woodbridge, NJ. Donations in her name may be made to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019