Mary Parlante
avenel, formerly of middlesex - Mary "Marie" Manzie Parlante, formerly of Middlesex, NJ, most recently of Avenel, NJ passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Genesis Elder Care Center in Westfield, NJ.
She was born in Mount Morris, NY on October 19, 1923. Mary was the youngest of 16 children (10 reached adulthood) born to Filippo Manzie and Maria Palma who immigrated to this country from Naples, Italy between 1897 and 1902. Mary lived in Mount Morris until the age of 9 and then settled with her family in Hoboken, NJ in 1932. There, she met and married the love of her life, Henry (Hank) Parlante in 1949 and settled in Middlesex NJ; later in Dania Beach, Florida.
Mary was a devoted mother, housewife and licensed beautician who owned and operated the "Hair 'N Now" Beauty Parlor in Green Brook, NJ for many years.
She was predeceased by her husband (2001), her daughters Velia Natale (1993) and Denise Chirco (2014), and her son, Francis (2016).
She is survived by her son Mark, of Miami, Florida, Grandchildren; Candice Testa (John) of Flemington, NJ, Ashley Papcun (Kevin) of Green Brook, NJ, Velia Marie Natale of Flemington, NJ and Dominick Natale of Jacksonville, Florida. Mary also leaves 6 Great grandchildren and her son-in-law and devoted caregiver, Ricardo Chirco of Avenel.
Funeral will take place Thursday, May 2, 2019 9:30 am at Our Lady of Mount Virgin R.C. Church, 600 Harris Avenue, Middlesex, NJ. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Piscataway.
Viewing hours will be Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Costello-Greiner Funeral Home, 44 Green Street, Woodbridge, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St > Jude Children's Research Hospital https://www.stjude.org
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 30, 2019