Mary Paskell
Parlin - Mary Paskell (Martins), age 79, of Parlin passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, Mary Resided in Parlin for over 50 years. "Mary Lee Martin", as she was known to her fan base, was an accomplished Country Western artist who, in her prime, appeared with Nationally Acclaimed Artists like Loretta Lynn, Waylon Jennings, Charlie Pride, Hank Jr., Tommy Cash, Eddie Rabbit and many other well known country stars. In 1971 Mary Lee Martin was crowned Country Music's "Queen of the Eastern States". Following her long and accomplished career as a performer, Mary become a Music Producer and Recording Studio owner. Mary also owned and managed several private businesses , the most recognizable of which was Decorator's Delight and Grandma's Old and New Shoppe, a quaint storefront both in Keyport, NJ. Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend loved by so many! She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her!
Mary is predeceased by her loving husband Stephan in 2010, and her loving son, Stephan Jr. in 2012. She is survived by Gloria McGee of Manchester, NJ one of five siblings, Rosemary Schaider, three grandchildren, four great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 4pm on Thursday at the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home. A private cremation will follow. Calling hours at The Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home, Parlin will be Thursday 1pm to 5pm. Due to current Covid 19 restrictions, please note that a maximum of 100 visitors will be allowed in the funeral home at once and masks must be worn at all times. We encourage visitors to limit their time in the building to allow the family the maximum number of guests possible. Completed arrangements, directions, and letters of condolence to the family may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com
