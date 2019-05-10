Services
Mary Patricia "Pat" Fedor

Milltown - Mary Patricia "Pat" Fedor of Milltown, NJ passed away peacefully at home on April 16, 2019 with her loving dog Fuzz at her side. She was 86 years old. Born in New Brunswick, NJ, she was a longtime Milltown resident. She graduated from the St. Vincent's School of Nursing in NYC. Mary was a loving and caring person who dedicated her life to geriatric care. She retired as Director of Nursing for the Francis E. Parker Home, Piscataway, NJ. Predeceased by her sister Jane Driscoll, brothers Richard and Robert Cosgrove, and son Richard Fedor; Mary is survived by daughter Patricia Catalano of East Brunswick, NJ; son David Fedor of South River, NJ; daughter Carol Mayer of Spotswood, NJ; daughter Moira Gregus of Milltown; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. A funeral mass for her repose will be celebrated privately.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 10, 2019
