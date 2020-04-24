|
Mary Patricia Wagner
Carteret - Mary Patricia Wagner, 86, known to most as "Pat", was called home to the Lord on April 19th at Care One in Hanover. Pat was a Hudson county lass who relocated to Carteret 63 years ago with high school sweetie, Ed, and two infant sons. For a good many years did the "mom" thing: Classroom PTA "mom"; Scouting "mom"; Little League "mom" and Bowling League "mom" and belonged to the Servants of Mary at St. Joseph Church in Carteret. When her sons were older, Pat went back to what she had schooled in, working for Crown Publishers and Supermarkets General.
Upon retiring, Pat was able to follow her pass-times of cheering for the Yankees and Jets; playing 6 versions of solitaire (old school with playing cards) and some travel.
She is predeceased by her husband, Edward G. Wagner; her sister, Elizabeth Cahill, a Sister of Charity of Saint Elizabeth; her close sister-in-law, Mildred Cahill and her eldest son, Edward M. Wagner.
She is survived by her son, Joseph (Joyce); brothers Michael and Matthew (Gloria), sister-in-law, Helen Garry and many nieces and nephews along with many other "sons" from across the street, up the corner, around and down the block, throughout Shorecrest, Parkview and Wedge Wood Hills.
Due to the abysmal ineptitude of the GOP at its highest level and the resulting COVID-19 scourge, services were private by the Rumpf Funeral Home with a memorial mass to be celebrated at a future date. Donation in Mary's memory can be made to St. Joseph's Senior Home, 1 Terrace Avenue, Woodbridge, NJ 07095.
