Mary Patrusevich
Edison - Mary Patrusevich, (90) died Sunday, April 7th at home surrounded by her loving family.
Mary was born in Hoboken, raised in Roselle Park and has lived in Edison since 1953. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and especially spending time with her family. In her later years, Mary and her husband travel extensively within the U.S. and Europe. Mary was very active in her catholic faith as a parishioner of St Helena's RC Church being involved with the Rosary Society and Legion of Mary.
Mary was predeceased by her husband of 64 years Walter Patrusevich in 2014 and her parents Justin and Catherine Fash; and her two brothers Tom and Frank. Surviving are her sons, Walter, Alan, Kenneth and Gerald, all of Edison, Brian of South Plainfield and Edward of Plains, Pennsylvania; 9 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; and her older brother Justin.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday April 9th from 4:00 - 8:00 PM at the Gosselin Funeral Home 660 New Dover Road Edison. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday April 10th at 9:00AM at the funeral home, followed by a 10:00 AM Mass at St. Helena's RC Church, Edison. Burial to follow in St. Gertrude's Cemetery, Colonia.
Family request donations in her loving memory to: or St Helena's RC Church Edison.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 9, 2019