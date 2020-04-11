|
|
Mary Pulsinelli, age 92, of Brick, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at CareOne, Wall. Born Maria Romano, she was raised in New Brunswick, and moved to Bound Brook where she lived with her loving husband, Sam, before moving to Brick in 1993. She spent the last two years of her life at CareOne Wall, surrounded, cared for, and loved by dedicated nurses and aides.
Mary retired from Ortho Pharmaceuticals in Bridgewater in 1990. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph's in Bound Brook then St. Martha's in Point Pleasant. She was also a member of the Ladies' Auxiliary of the Bound Brook Elks and the Ladies' Auxiliary of the Bound Brook Fire Department. She loved to read and cook, and everyone enjoyed coming to her home on Church Street in Bound Brook for Sunday dinner. She was best known for her famous meatballs. She loved nothing more than spending time with her family, hugging and kissing her grand children, and cuddling with her great grand-children. She will be deeply missed, not only by her family, but countless friends who called her "Nanny".
She was predeceased by her adoring husband of 57 years Sam, her sister Christina Tartaglioni, and her two brothers Michael Romano, Sr. and Anthony Romano. Surviving are her children, Richard Pulsinelli of St. Augustine, FL, Jennifer Pulsinelli of Point Pleasant, Cathy St. George (David) of Brick, and Susan Ornstein (Larry) of Palm Beach Gardens, FL; sister, Angela Della Salla, of North Brunswick; grandchildren, Jason, Heather, Jonathan, Nikki, Justin, Matthew, Michaela, and Madison; great grandchildren, Jase, Scarlett, Eleanor, Jack and Stephen.
Due to the unfortunate times we find ourselves in, committal will be private. The family will celebrate Mary's life and memory at a later date, when the restriction on social gatherings is lifted. Should family and friends desire, donations can be made in Mary's honor to any charity currently assisting with the horrible COVID-19 pandemic. The family's hearts go out to all nurses and doctors who are on the frontlines fighting this horrific virus. They witnessed first hand the toll it is taking on families everywhere.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Crabiel Parkwest Funeral Chapel, New Brunswick, NJ.
Published in Courier News & Asbury Park Press from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020