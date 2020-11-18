1/1
Mary R. Lynch
Mary R. Lynch

Milltown - Mary R. Lynch, 86, of Milltown, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at home. She was born in New Brunswick, and has lived in Milltown for the past 66 years. Prior to her retirement, Mary was a lab technician for ER Squibb and Sons in New Brunswick. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Lourdes Church and a member of the Altar Rosary Society for many years. She made the best stuffed cabbage, and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mary is survived by her husband of 69 years, Peter Lynch; her children, James Lynch, Robert Lynch, Michael Lynch and his wife Joanne, Mary Bridges and her husband Michael, and Deborah Lynch; sister, Dorothy Houck and her husband John; 8 grandchildren, Jessica, Lara, Alexandra, Brian, Jaclyn, Kyla, Meghan and Aiden; along with 8 great grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 1-5PM at Boylan Funeral Home, 188 Easton Avenue, New Brunswick. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday at 10AM. Interment will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery, New Brunswick.




Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
