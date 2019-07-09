|
Mary R. Nolan
Piscataway - Mary R. (Harris) Nolan, 88, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019 in Piscataway. Born in Lockport, NY to the late Willard and Josephine (Trennum) Harris, Mary has been a resident of the township since 1964.
Mary spent her time caring for and raising her family. She was a graduate of Brockport State College where she obtained her teaching degree. She was a loyal friend, avid reader, enjoyed her time down at the shore and at the family cottage on Lake Ontario. She was also a communicant of St. Frances Cabrini Church in Piscataway.
Predeceased by her son Sean Nolan, daughter and son-in-law Kathleen and Paul Tavino and brother Willard, II., Mary is survived by her loving husband Ronald of sixty-four years and children; Kevin Nolan of Fort Collins, CO and Michael Nolan and his fiancé Karen Dempkowski of Aberdeen. She also leaves behind her daughter-in-law Janice Nolan Dietz of Indianapolis, sister-in-law Marilyn Harris of Lockport, NY, six grandchildren; Nicole, Andrea, Connor, Brendan, Spencer and Mackenzie and five great-grandchildren; Lillian, Regan, Philomena , Althea and Evelyn.
Visitation will be held in Piscataway Funeral Home, 18 Stelton Road, Piscataway, NJ 08854 on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 4-8 pm and on Thursday, July 11, 2019 beginning 8:15 am. Services will begin in the funeral home at 8:45 am on Thursday, July 11, 2019 followed by a 9:30 am Funeral Mass at St. Frances Cabrini Church in Piscataway. Burial will take place at Resurrection Burial Park in Piscataway.
To send the Nolan family online condolences, please visit www.PiscatawayFuneralHome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 9, 2019