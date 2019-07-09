Services
Piscataway Funeral Home
18 Stelton Road
Piscataway, NJ 08854
(732) 968-2828
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Piscataway Funeral Home
18 Stelton Road
Piscataway, NJ 08854
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
8:45 AM
Piscataway Funeral Home
18 Stelton Road
Piscataway, NJ 08854
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Frances Cabrini Church
Piscataway, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Nolan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary R. Nolan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary R. Nolan Obituary
Mary R. Nolan

Piscataway - Mary R. (Harris) Nolan, 88, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019 in Piscataway. Born in Lockport, NY to the late Willard and Josephine (Trennum) Harris, Mary has been a resident of the township since 1964.

Mary spent her time caring for and raising her family. She was a graduate of Brockport State College where she obtained her teaching degree. She was a loyal friend, avid reader, enjoyed her time down at the shore and at the family cottage on Lake Ontario. She was also a communicant of St. Frances Cabrini Church in Piscataway.

Predeceased by her son Sean Nolan, daughter and son-in-law Kathleen and Paul Tavino and brother Willard, II., Mary is survived by her loving husband Ronald of sixty-four years and children; Kevin Nolan of Fort Collins, CO and Michael Nolan and his fiancé Karen Dempkowski of Aberdeen. She also leaves behind her daughter-in-law Janice Nolan Dietz of Indianapolis, sister-in-law Marilyn Harris of Lockport, NY, six grandchildren; Nicole, Andrea, Connor, Brendan, Spencer and Mackenzie and five great-grandchildren; Lillian, Regan, Philomena , Althea and Evelyn.

Visitation will be held in Piscataway Funeral Home, 18 Stelton Road, Piscataway, NJ 08854 on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 4-8 pm and on Thursday, July 11, 2019 beginning 8:15 am. Services will begin in the funeral home at 8:45 am on Thursday, July 11, 2019 followed by a 9:30 am Funeral Mass at St. Frances Cabrini Church in Piscataway. Burial will take place at Resurrection Burial Park in Piscataway.

To send the Nolan family online condolences, please visit www.PiscatawayFuneralHome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now