Mary Regiec
Hillsborough - Mary Regiec, died on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Foothill Acres Nursing Home in Hillsborough. Daughter of the late Aloysius and Mary Pankowski, Mary lived in the Neshanic area of Hillsborough for over 50 years. She worked for Reckitt Benckiser from 1974-2007. Mary Enjoyed listening to country music, doing crafts, crocheting, spending time outdoors and spending time with her family. She is predeceased by her husband, Charles Regiec who died on April 12, 2019. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her beloved children, William Regiec and wife, Irena, David Regiec and wife, Pat; grandchildren, Adam, Anete, Eric, Melissa; brothers, Benedict Pankowski and Joseph Pankowski. Visiting hours will be held from 6-9 PM on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807. Funeral services will be held 10 AM on Friday, February 7, 2020 at the funeral home followed by burial at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Hillsborough.
Published in Courier News from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020