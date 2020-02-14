|
|
Mary Rizzo
Mary Rizzo, 95, died on Thursday, February 13, 2020.
Mary is survived by her sons Paul R. (Maureen) and Peter (Connie), 5 grandchildren, 3great grandchildren, a sister Louise Salerno for one day, who passed away on February 14, 2020 and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband Paul (1992), 4 brothers and a sister.
Visitation Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 9-11am at Bongiovi Funeral Home 416 Bell Avenue, Raritan, NJ (908) 725-1887 followed by a Funeral Mass 12pm at St. Ann Church 45 Anderson Street, Raritan, NJ. Entombment St. Bernard Cemetery, Bridgewater, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Mary's name to the Stein Hospice 354 DeMott Lane, Somerset, NJ 08873. To send an online condolence visit www.Bongiovifuneralhome.com.
"FOREVER IN OUR HERATS"
Published in Courier News from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020