Services
Bongiovi Funeral Home - Raritan
416 Bell Avenue
Raritan, NJ 08869
(908) 725-1887
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Rizzo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Rizzo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Rizzo Obituary
Mary Rizzo

Mary Rizzo, 95, died on Thursday, February 13, 2020.

Mary is survived by her sons Paul R. (Maureen) and Peter (Connie), 5 grandchildren, 3great grandchildren, a sister Louise Salerno for one day, who passed away on February 14, 2020 and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband Paul (1992), 4 brothers and a sister.

Visitation Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 9-11am at Bongiovi Funeral Home 416 Bell Avenue, Raritan, NJ (908) 725-1887 followed by a Funeral Mass 12pm at St. Ann Church 45 Anderson Street, Raritan, NJ. Entombment St. Bernard Cemetery, Bridgewater, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Mary's name to the Stein Hospice 354 DeMott Lane, Somerset, NJ 08873. To send an online condolence visit www.Bongiovifuneralhome.com.

"FOREVER IN OUR HERATS"
Published in Courier News from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -