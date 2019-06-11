Services
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 254-9393
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
9:15 AM
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
Service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Sts. Peter and Paul Russian Orthodox Church
South River, NJ
Mary (Sushko) Roselli Obituary
Mary (Sushko) Roselli

South River - Mary (Sushko) Roselli died Saturday, June 8, 2019, at her home in South River. She was 96. Born in South River, she remained a lifelong resident.

Prior to retiring in 1975, she worked as a secretary at Roselli, Inc., in South River.

Mary was a parish member of Sts. Peter and Paul Russian Orthodox Church of South River.

She was predeceased by her husband, Fred A. Roselli Sr.; her brothers, Nicholas Sushko and Walter Suska, and her sister, Olga Dutka.

Surviving are her sons, Charles and his wife, Lynn, of Rio Grande, Frederick and his wife, Peggy, of South River, and Thomas and his wife, Leslie, of South River; grandchildren, Nicholas Roselli, Vincent Roselli, Frederick Roselli III and his wife, Emily, Michael J. Roselli and his wife, Lauren, Katie Minto and her husband, Donny, Emily Schubert and her husband, Greg, and Alissa Roselli, and four great-grandchildren, Celeste Roselli, Anthony J. Roselli, Aubrey Rose Minto, and Andrew Roselli.

Funeral Services will take place Thursday, June 13, 2019, at 9:15 AM, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, followed by a 10:00 AM service at Sts. Peter and Paul Russian Orthodox Church, South River. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Brunswick.

Friends and family may visit at the funeral home on Wednesday, June 12th, from 4:00-8:00 PM, where a Panachida will take place at 7:00 PM. For directions to the funeral home, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 11, 2019
