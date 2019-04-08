Services
Liturgy
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Annandale, NJ
Mary S. McCarthy Obituary
Mary S. McCarthy

Bloomsbury - Mary S. McCarthy, age 72 of Bloomsbury, NJ passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, April 6, 2019.

Born in Long Island, NY, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Mary Berthinet.

Mary had lived in Annandale before moving to Bloomsbury 15 years ago.

She received her bachelor's degree from Ladycliff College in Highland Falls, NY and her master's degree from Hofstra University in Hempstead, NY. She worked for Met Life as an Actuarial Assistant until her retirement.

Mary exemplified the true meaning of philanthropy and was a generous contributor to countless charitable organizations. She was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, the Hunterdon Medical Center and the Open Cupboard in Clinton. She was a kind and loving individual and gave of herself to any in need. Mary belonged to the Rosary Altar Society in Immaculate Conception Church in Clinton as well as Annunciation Church in Bloomsbury. She enjoyed working out and participating in physical activities. She loved to travel and was blessed to have been able to see many sites throughout Europe.

Mary was survived by her devoted husband of 20 years, Jim and his three sons, Adam and his wife, Sara, Brian and his wife, Kim and Peter and his wife, Pumtiwitt; her brother, Paul Berthinet and his wife, Mary Jo; her nephew, Matthew Berthinet; her cousin, Patricia and her best friend of 66 years, Pat Rivas. She is also survived by six cherished grandchildren, Rachel, Kara, Piper, Emma, Jacob and Elijah.

A funeral liturgy will be celebrated on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Immaculate Conception Church in Annandale.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 PM.

Entombment will be in Immaculate Conception Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made through IN MEMORY OF www.inmemof.org/mary-s-mccarthy for the benefit of Hunterdon Hospice.

For more information or to send condolences please visit www.kearnsfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News on Apr. 8, 2019
