Mary S. Stansen

Mary S. Stansen Obituary
North Brunswick - Mary S. Stansen, 86, of North Brunswick, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at home while surrounded by her loving family. Born in Holmestrand, Norway, Mary was a resident of North Brunswick and Edison for many years. She was employed with Frigidaire of Edison. Mary was a devoted mother of seven children and a caring former foster parent. In her free time, Mary cherished her visits to the Jersey Shore, trips to Atlantic City and spoiling her beloved dog, Lola. She was also a life member of the Edison First Aid and Rescue Squad. For those who knew her and those who had just met her, Mary was truly a caring and giving person.

Mary is survived by her sons, Richard, Norman and Christopher; her daughters, Christine and Tanya; her sister, Gerd; 15 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and her very close companion and family friend, Kevin. Mary was predeceased by her son John and her daughter Brenda.

Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Mary's life of giving and caring for others at a memorial gathering on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 5 to 8PM at Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Ave., in Edison. Cremation was private.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
