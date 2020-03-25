|
Mary Sheridan Morgan
East Brunswick - Mary Sheridan Morgan, 97, of East Brunswick, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at her home. She was born in Highland Park, IL, and has resided in East Brunswick since 1951.
Mary was a communicant of Corpus Christi RC Church in South River where she had served as a Lector, Eucharistic Minister, past president of the Altar Rosary Society, and member of the St. Vincent DePaul Society.
She was a member of the East Brunswick Women's Club, Senior Citizens, AARP chapter, and was an avid Bridge player.
Mary was predeceased by her husband, Howard L. Morgan, in 1995. She is survived by her sons Larry and his wife, Cindy, of Carlsbad, CA and Tim and his wife, Ann, of South Plainfield; her grandchildren: Tim Jr., Kathleen Kudrak and her husband, Chris, and Nicole; and her great-grandson, Shea.
Private burial services will be held on Friday, March 27, 2020, in Holy Rood Cemetery, Morristown. A memorial mass will be celebrated in August when the entire family and friends will be able to attend after the COVID-19 outbreak subsides.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020